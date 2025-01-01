Bryce Young becoming one of NFL’s best against pressure, throwing deep
Bryce Young has quietly become one of the NFL's best passers in two key areas: against pressure and deep down the field. Young's deep ball and his ability to withstand pressure were both major issues in his rookie season, but he has it all figured out in year two with the Carolina Panthers.
Last Sunday, these two things were evident. Despite facing unprecedented pressure for a QB in 2024, Young had a very good game. His two touchdown passes to Adam Thielen were both more than 20 air yards, something he didn't do very often in the past.
Bryce Young is dominating against pressure and deep down the field
Bryce Young faced an alarming 68.6% pressure rate on Sunday. A banged-up offensive line and a major deficit against a blitz-happy defense will do that to a QB. Despite the disadvantages, Young thrived.
Young had two deep touchdown passes, one of 17 yards (more through the air), and another of 40 yards. Those both came against pressure, too. In the last five weeks, Young has four deep passing touchdowns, which is his entire career total to date.
The Panthers QB's average intended air yards mark rose to 13.9 yards, and his average completed air yards moved to 12.5. Both of those marks led the NFL in Week 17. Despite major shortcomings on offense, Young had an excellent outing doing two things he couldn't in year one.
In 2023, defenses felt that pressuring Young would rattle him, and it usually worked. They also felt that he couldn't beat them deep, so they were able to be aggressive on short and intermediate throws. Those two things are no longer the case heading into 2025, where the future is bright.
