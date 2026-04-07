Patriots-Texans Trade Grades: Why Marte Mapu Deal Is a Win For Both Teams

We have an NFL trade!

After ESPN’s Mike Reiss originally reported that the Patriots informed Marte Mapu of their plans to release him, the team has instead found a trade partner. According to the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander , New England is sending the linebacker to the Texans in a deal that involves a late-round, 2027 pick swap favoring the Patriots.

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Mapu was selected in the third round (pick No. 76) of the 2023 NFL draft and appeared in 44 games for New England, starting 10 while tallying 89 total tackles and three interceptions. He also provided special teams value for the Patriots, serving as the personal protector on their punt team. The 26-year-old is headed into the final year of his rookie contract and which he is due $1.5 million in 2026.

While Mapu has not quite lived up to the expectations of a top-100 draft pick, both New England and Houston have found a way to get the most out of the former Sacramento State standout in this deal. Let’s dive deeper into the trade—and give it a grade.

Trade Grades: Patriots, Texans each find value in Marte Mapu

Marte Mapu was traded to the Texans on Tuesday. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The trade of Mapu leaves a gaping hole in the middle of New England’s defense heading into 2026. As previously outlined on Sports Illustrated , the Patriots’ linebacker room now looks as follows:

K.J. Britt

Christian Elliss

Chad Muma

Otis Reese IV

Robert Spillane

Not exactly an impressive bunch.

That said, New England still has two solid pros in Spillane and Elliss commanding their defense for at least one more season, and will have the ability to replenish the room with (at least) one of their 11 picks in the upcoming NFL draft . Plus, they were planning to release Mapu anyway, so any return—even something as small as a late-round pick swap—is better than nothing.

For the Texans, the same goes. It's only a swap of sixth- and seventh-round picks for a player with plenty of upside heading into his fourth NFL season. Mapu is a defensive tweener, having played both safety and linebacker during his time in New England, with the ability to affect the game both in the front-seven and the secondary. He never found a permanent role during his time with the Patriots, but perhaps in Houston—on one of the league's better defenses, and under the guidance of coordinator Matt Burke—he can.

In the end, Houston comes away with the better side of the deal—giving up next to nothing for a talented player—while New England does its best to get something in return for a quickly depreciating asset.

Grades:

Texans: A-

Patriots: B

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