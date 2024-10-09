Analyst: Patriots' Bill Belichick Never Joining Jets
After moving on from the New England Patriots during the offseason, Bill Belichick has remained a coaching free agent and has focused instead on doing talk shows and broadcasts during the 2024 NFL season so far.
However, now that the New York Jets have fired head coach Robert Saleh, the rumors have begun running rampant. Many believe that Belichick could end up landing with the Jets to be their new head coach.
While that is a hot rumor right now, one NFL analyst doesn't see any chance of that happening.
According to Patriots' insider Tom E. Curran, it is highly unlikely that Belichick would join New York as their new head coach.
"I wholeheartedly agree the Cowboys would be the most fascinating (destination for Belichick). When we talk about the Jets, he's never gonna work for an owner who's a boob like that. Never. Jerry Jones has the capacity for boobery, but he's a respected individual. Woody Johnson is not a respected individual," Curran said.
Curran continued forward, doubling down on the idea that Belichick wouldn't have an interest either.
"He walked away from the Jets and Woody Johnson 24 years ago," Curran noted. "He's not going back to that organization, and I think he loathes them to the very marrow of his being. But the Cowboys would be fun."
That is a very compelling reasoning behind the idea that the Jets and Belichick won't be a fit. But, if they came calling, would he even consider the option?
Looking at the roster, there is no doubt that New York should be a contender in the AFC. Even past the presence of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Jets are an extremely talented and deep football team. Belichick could potentially get the most out of them and compete for a Super Bowl.
It's likely that the roster would intrigue Belichick, but Curran's point about working with Woody Johnson is very accurate. Belichick may not even want to entertain the drama.
Belichick has been seemingly very content during his year off. He has shared more of his personality and has clearly enjoyed talking about the NFL as opposed to coaching it.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about Belichick returning to the sidelines. But, at least from Curran's point of view, that return will not come with the Jets.
