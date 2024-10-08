Did Patriots Make Huge Mistake With JuJu Smith-Schuster
Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, the New England Patriots made the decision to release veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. He quickly ended up landing with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played one season previously and won a Super Bowl.
During the 2023 campaign with the Patriots, Smith-Schuster ended up catching 29 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown. He played in 11 total games with New England.
While the move made sense due to his poor production last year, Smith-Schuster seems to be catching fire and getting back on track once again this year.
Smith-Schuster didn't make much of an impact through the first four games of the season. However, he broke out with a monster performance in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints.
On Monday Night Football, Smith-Schuster racked up seven receptions for 130 yards. He stepped up in the absence of Rashee Rice and showed off the ability he has had throughout his career to be a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver.
That performance asks the question, did the Patriots make a major mistake by releasing the 27-year-old wideout?
As the Chiefs continue finding success at the wide receiver position, New England has struggled badly at the position through the first five games of the season. The Patriots have no one who looks even close to being a legitimate top option. Smith-Schuster could have been that guy for them.
Even with that being said, it's clear that Jacoby Brissett has been a huge problem for New England as well. The difference between Brissett throwing the football and Patrick Mahomes being the quarterback is enormous.
It's highly unlikely that Smith-Schuster would have found the same kind of success in the Patriots' offense.
New England definitely would have Smith-Schuster penciled in as their top wide receiver. That alone makes the answer to the question a tentative yes at this point in the year.
Not only is Smith-Schuster showing big-time potential with Kansas City, but he's also only 27. As mentioned previously, he should still have a few good years left in him.
With Drake Maye set to become the team's starting quarterback at some point in the near future in New England, a veteran target like Smith-Schuster would have been valuable.
Hopefully, the Patriots are able to figure things out at wide receiver. They're being connected to Travis Hunter as a potential target in the 2025 NFL Draft. He would be a nice addition, but having Smith-Schuster still on the roster and potentially keeping him for the future would have given New England a better outlook.
