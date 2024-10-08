Robert Saleh Fired: Is Patriots' Bill Belichick Headed to Jets?
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick may end up coaching this season after all. After the New York Jets' decision to fire head coach Robert Saleh, Belichick will instantly become a top candidate to replace him.
Belichick may end up sitting out the entire 2025 season. If the Jets are going to run with newly appointed interim head coach Jeff Ullbrich for the rest of the season, they could come back to Belichick in the offseason.
However, if New York decides to get aggressive and looks to bring in a replacement as soon as possible to give themselves a chance to compete this year at a higher level, Belichick could soon be on the sidelines again.
Since the Patriots and Belichick decided to part ways, the Jets have been viewed as a potential destintion. The issues with Robert Saleh were clear and it was expected that he was on the hot seat entering the 2024 campaign.
Clearly, that ended up being exactly the case. Saleh lasted just five games and ended his tenure with New York with a record of 20-36.
Since making the blockbuster trade to acquire Aaron Rodgers, the Jets have been all-in. They did not think that Saleh was getting the most out of their team.
New York went out and got aggressive in the offseason. Looking at the roster, there is simply no reason for the team to struggle as it has. Making the move away from Saleh now made sense for the franchise.
Looking around the league at potential options, there are a few names that could make sense for the Jets. Belichick is definitely at the top of that list, but other names like Mike Vrabel, Bobby Slowik, and Ben Johnson would be great targets as well.
That being said, with New York being all-in, they will want to add a coach that can build that culture. A hire of Belichick would absolutely be that kind of move. He has proven the kind of culture that he can build during his time with New England.
All of that being said, there is no guarantee that Belichick will be a consideration for the Jets. But, if they're looking to win now and win big, it seems very likely that the legendary head coach would be at the top of their wishlist.
