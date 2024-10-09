Patriots’ Bill Belichick Gets Honest About Davante Adams Trade
Bill Belichick is obviously known for the most part due to all of the success that he helped create as the head coach of the New England Patriots. However, since he parted ways with the team this offseason, he is starting to become known as a commentator on the NFL and one of the best in the business at that.
On Wednesday, Belichick took some time to talk about the trade situation brewing around Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams.
Adams has reportedly requested a trade away from the Raiders and the team is hoping to get a package including a second-round pick in return for him. Belichick isn't seeing that return being something that Las Vegas ends up getting.
During a recent segment, Belichick spoke out about Adams and his potential trade away from the Raiders. He clearly doesn't think a second-round pick will be offered for the 31-year-old wideout.
"I don't see how anybody's going to give up a 2nd round pick for him," Belichick stated.
Right now, the New York Jets appear to be the most likely trade destination for Adams. If he were traded to the Jets, he would be able to reunite with his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That has been a scenario that has been of interest to both Adams and Rodgers.
Another team to watch is the New Orleans Saints, who have one of Adams' best friends at quarterback. The reason that he wanted to go to Las Vegas in the first place was to play with Derek Carr.
Finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers have reported interest in Adams. They have been searching for wide receiver help and could very well be a team to watch in these sweepstakes as well.
Adams has played in just three games so far this season, catching 18 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown. He's still one of the best in the business at his position.
However, with all of the drama surrounding with the Raiders, his value has taken a hit. Many teams will shy away from pursuing him out of concern that the same frustrations would come out.
With such a small market, the asking price does not get driven up in a bidding war.
It seems very likely that Adams' trade request will end up being granted. Las Vegas keeping him would be a bit of a shock. The only question is, where will he end up going and what will need to be paid by that team to get him?
Only time will tell, but right now it's very much unknown what's going to happen and where Adams will play the next chapter of his career.
For Patriots fans, Adams is not going to be coming to New England. He would be a huge addition, but the situation with the Patriots is nothing close to what he's looking for in his next team.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!