49ers QB Gets Brutally Honest on Failed Patriots Stint
The New England Patriots appear to have found their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, but a few years ago, they thought the same thing of Mac Jones.
The Patriots selected Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, hoping he would serve as the successor to Tom Brady. And you know what? Early on, Jones was impressive, leading New England to the playoffs and making the Pro Bowl during his rookie campaign.
But then, things unraveled for the former Alabama star, as Jones got worse in worse in 2022 and 2023, leading to the Pats deciding to go in a separate direction.
After spending last season as Trevor Lawrence's backup in Jacksonville, Jones has now made his way to the San Francisco 49ers, and recently, the 26-year-old opened up on his failed stint in Foxborough and how it could help him moving forward.
“I think, for me, just acknowledging what I could have done better,” Jones told reporters. “I’m always looking inward and obviously learning from some great people along the way, and then taking those scars and kind of brushing them off and using them as power.”
Jones totaled 24 passing touchdowns and 23 interceptions between 2022 and 2023, losing his job entirely in the back half of his final season with the Patriots. But he feels all of the lumps he took in New England could ultimately propel him.
“I think, at some point, those are going to help me,” he said. “They have helped me, whether that’s here in practice or maybe in a game in the future. That’s what I’m looking forward to. You may not think about a specific instance. But that’ll make you stronger in the long run. I’m putting my new foot forward and trying to learn from a great organization.”
Jones actually made seven starts with the Jaguars last year, finishing with 1,672 yards, eight touchdowns and eight picks through the air. He will now be backing up Brock Purdy in San Francisco.
