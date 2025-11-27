Patriots' History of Thanksgiving Day Games

The New England Patriots won’t have a game this Thanksgiving, and can enjoy getting into a turkey-induced food coma from the couch this year.

The franchise has a very limited experience when it comes to playing in the holiday. While most years, people get accustomed to seeing the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys in late November, New England has seen its football team suit up on Thanksgiving six different times in franchise history.

Here’s a comprehensive list of every time the Patriots have won (and lost) when playing on the fourth Thursday of November in franchise history.

November 11, 1984: Cowboys 20, Patriots 17

The first time the Patriots played on turkey day was an eventful day for a team that had a couple of close games that year. The 1984 squad won nine games, and came oh-so-close to a double-digit win season. The Patriots scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 17, but Cowboys kicker Rafael Septien drilled a 23-yard field goal to seal the win.

November 23, 2000: Lions 34, Patriots 9

This game is more monumental in the organization’s history books, not for the final score, but who came in at the end of the game. Trailing by multiple scores, the Patriots turned to rookie quarterback Tom Brady to take what would be his first-ever snaps at the pro level. The future Patriots Hall of Famer threw just three passes and completed one, in what would be the only season of his career that he didn’t begin the year as the team’s starting quarterback.

November 28, 2002: Patriots 20, Lions 12

This game was one of the best uniform matchups in franchise history. The Lions sporting a clean, classic throwback look to do battle against the Patriots’ red throwbacks. Linebacker Tedy Bruschi made the game’s biggest play — a 27-yard pick six — in the fourth quarter en route to what was New England’s seventh victory of the year.

November 25, 2010: Patriots 45, Lions 24

It was a close game at halftime. The Lions led by a touchdown going into the locker room, but that’s when Brady and Deion Branch flipped a switch. They connected on a pair of second-half touchdowns, both of them with Detroit cornerback Alphonso Smith in coverage, to explode out to an insurmountable lead. Brady threw four touchdowns in the win — the second time the Patriots had traveled to Detroit and emerged victorious on Thanksgiving.

November 22, 2012: Patriots 49, Jets 19

Nov 22, 2012; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley (11) loses his helmet while being tackled by New England Patriots players including Devin McCourty (32) after making a reception during the second half on Thanksgiving at Metlife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Touchdown! Butt Fumble! Touchdown! Another Touchdown! The Patriots found the end zone three times in under a minute in what became one of the cult classic games of the dynastic years in New England. The largest win by any Patriots team on Thanksgiving, Brady carved up the Jets’ putrid defense before being named one of the players of the game. Brady, alongside Vince Wilfork and Steve Gregory, got to dine on a turkey leg postgame on the field, a moment engraved in Patriots holiday lore.

November 24, 2022: Vikings 33, Patriots 26

Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) catches a pass originally ruled as a touchdown as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan (39) defends. Instant replay would overturn the call and rule the play an incompletion during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The most recent of the Patriots' battles on Thanksgiving, this game had some questionable calls by the officiating and some bad special teams breakdowns. Mac Jones and the Patriots were able to throw the ball exceptionally well, but an overturned touchdown from Hunter Henry loomed large. Vikings returner Kene Nwangwu took a kickoff back 97 yards to the house to tie the game at 23, and a late touchdown by Adam Thielen put the nail in the coffin.

