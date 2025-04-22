Insider's NFL Draft Update is Devastating News for Patriots
The New England Patriots own the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft, and they are definitely hoping to come away with Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter. Unfortunately for the Patriots, it doesn't look like that's going to happen.
ESPN's Adam Schefter has provided a big NFL Draft update this week, noting that both Hunter and Carter are expected to be off the board by the time New England is on the clock.
“It’s easy enough to figure out the top picks in this draft,” Schefter wrote. “Miami quarterback Cam Ward is expected to go to Tennessee with the top pick, while standout Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter are expected to be gone by New England’s turn at No. 4.”
While this isn't exactly surprising, it is obviously not the news Pats fans want to hear considering that both Hunter and Carter are viewed as generational talents.
Of course, that begs the question: what will the Patriots do at No. 4 if their two top targets are gone? The most apparent move would be rolling with LSU tackle Will Campbell, as New England is still in need of a blindside protector for Drake Maye.
However, not everyone is enamored with Campbell, who is probably the best tackle prospect in a draft class that has a whole lot of uncertainty at the position.
The Pats could trade down to accumulate more draft capital, but that may prove difficult because it would require enticing a team to move up. Would anyone be willing to do that in order to select Shedeur Sanders? Based on Sanders' plummeting draft stock, it doesn't seem incredibly likely.
Regardless, this will definitely be an interesting draft for the Patriots, who are looking to continue adding talent to a roster that was probably the weakest in football this past year.
