Day One Trade Ideal for Patriots
For the New England Patriots, many point to two quarterbacks being selected as the ideal scenario in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, but a more impactful outcome may be possible.
Should the Patriots be presented with a Day One trade that includes a first-round selection along with one or two additional Day Two selections — in rounds two and three — that would be the best possible outcome for New England on April 24.
Looking ahead to the draft alongside the positional needs, not only does New England have several holes to fill, the Patriots have multiple starting positions to address, including multiple key positions on offense.
Drake Maye will have the best opportunity to step firmly into franchise quarterback status if the staff can find impact players at three spots along the offensive line — left tackle, guard, center — along with wide receiver. Additionally, New England could use an edge rusher who can come in and contribute as a rotational player.
As it relates to a potential first-round trade that would add to New England’s four picks among the first three rounds, and five picks among the first 106 selections, the good news for the Patriots is that the tackle, receiver, and edge classes are particularly deep.
Hypothetically, if New England traded its number four overall selection for a pick within the top half of the first round along with an additional second or third-round pick, Mike Vrabel & Co. could potentially land multiple plug-and-play-right-away offensive linemen, including a quality, long-term answer to its left tackle issue, along with a vertical threat on the outside among two receivers who could contribute right away.
The Patriots could accomplish all of the above while also plucking an impact edge rusher out of the deep pool available in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
According to the incredible draft database “The Beast” provided by The Athletic, there are more than a dozen receivers with draft grades from Round 1 through Round 3.
Additionally, the number of tackles capable of potentially starting in 2025 is nearly in the double digits.
It’s also worth noting that many experts believe that starter-caliber interior offensive linemen should be available into Day Three.
Should the Patriots be presented with the right opportunity, although it may be painful to pass on a top-five overall selection, the big-picture outcome may be even more enticing.
