Analyst Names Perfect Draft Choice For Patriots
The New England Patriots will be one of the most fascinating teams to watch when they are on the clock in the 2025 NFL Draft. They could stay put at No. 4 overall, or trade down with a team moving up for a quarterback.
Considering that it looks more and more likely that the Cleveland Browns will be taking Travis Hunter, as well as the possibility of the New York Giants selecting Abdul Carter, the Patriots may take the offensive line route in the first round.
That's what Bleacher Report NFL analyst Moe Moton believes they should do, as he has New England selecting LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell.
"The New England Patriots must protect their most valuable asset and potential franchise quarterback," Moton writes. "Last year, Drake Maye took 34 sacks in 13 games (12 starts). Knowing Maye took nearly three sacks a game last season, Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf should invest more resources into arguably the league's worst offensive line from the previous season. The Patriots signed Morgan Moses in free agency. They can complete the rebuild project at offensive tackle with the addition of Will Campbell."
Campbell was an All-American in 2024 with the Tigers, and has emerged as the top offensive lineman in this draft class. The Patriots don't have a starting-capable left tackle on the roster as it currently stands.
Per PFF, Campbell allowed just two sacks in 2024 and didn't allow a single sack in 2023. On top of that, he allowed just 13 pressures in 38 games during his college career. Getting a reliable presence on the blind side of Maye would help out the Patriots' offense in a similar manner to how Joe Alt helped the Los Angeles Chargers' offense. Keep your star quarterback upright and protected, and watch the rest of the offense thrive.
