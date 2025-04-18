WATCH: Patriots Draft Prospects Travis Hunter vs. Tetairoa McMillan
One of the most compelling one-on-one matchups across the entire 2023-24 college football season included two New England Patriots draft prospects in Travis Hunter versus Tetairoa McMillan.
For Hunter, playing both cornerback and receiver on November 11, 2023, for the Colorado Buffaloes, he recorded five catches for 74 yards. Often lined up across from McMillan, defensively, the Heisman Award winner logged six total tackles, five solo takedowns, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup.
On that Saturday afternoon, despite facing arguably the most gifted cornerback in college football on many snaps, McMillan put together nine catches for 107 yards and a touchdown.
On X this week, the app formerly known as Twitter, footage of that matchup surfaced. You can check out those clips below.
Throughout his college career, McMillan logged 213 catches for 3,423 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns over three seasons (the Servite High School product entered the 2025 NFL Draft following his junior season).
His best campaign was last year, putting together a very impressive 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns.
On the flip side, Hunter won the Biletnikoff Award - given to college football's best receiver each season - after recording a staggering 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. Of course, this was while playing both ways.
From the cornerback position, the Lott Trophy recipient - given to college football's top defensive player - recorded 36 total tackles, 25 solo tackles, a tackle for loss, four interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.
It'll be interesting to see if New England will end up with one or the other. For now, it's clear that both Hunter and McMillan are among the very best prospects available on April 24. It's part of why the above footage is compelling.
If Hunter isn't the most valuable receiver in the draft, it's likely McMillan, and vice versa. But for the former, he's also considered by far the best cornerback available, too.
