AFC Team a Sleeper for Patriots' Bill Belichick
Former New England Patriots legendary head coach Bill Belichick has become a major source of rumors heading into Week 4. He has been linked as a potential target for quite a few teams in the future.
Another potential destination has come up as a potential fit for Belichick.
As shared by Boston.com, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer believes the Jacksonville Jaguars could emerge as a suitor for Belichick.
“They’re just a sneaky one with Belichick for me. Tony Khan [son of Jaguars owner Shad Khan] has a real strong relationship with Belichick to the point where, when they hired Doug Marrone full time when they removed the interim tag in 2017, that was largely on the advice of Bill Belichick to do it.”
Breer continued forward, talking more about why Belichick could be a potential fit for the Jaguars.
“So, Bill has had the ear of ownership in that place for a while now. I just wonder if that’s not rattling around in the heads of ownership there now especially when you’re building a new stadium. Not a new stadium, but you’re renovating your stadium and now you’ve got sponsorships to sell, you’ve got suites to sell, all of that stuff.”
Belichick would be tasked with coming in and turning Jacksonville into the serious AFC contender that they have the talent to be. Over the last couple of years, the Jaguars have significantly underperformed.
Trevor Lawrence, in particular, has been a major disappointment. He has not developed into the star quarterback that everyone expected him to be when he was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Would Belichick be able to come in and build a championship culture in Jacksonville? That would be a major challenge. However, Belichick has never been one to run away from a challenge.
This could be a situation to monitor closely. If the Jaguars continue struggling this season, they could make a change away from Doug Pederson. Should they make that move, Belichick would instantly become a potential option.
All of that being said, there are a handful of teams that could offer Belichick an ideal situation. Jacksonville just happens to be added to the list now.
