Patriots Expect Huge Boost For 49ers Game
After suffering a brutal 24-3 defeat in Week 3, the New England Patriots will face another tough test in Week 4 as they look to get back in the win column. Of course, they're set to take on the San Francisco 49ers.
Going up against the defending NFC champions won't be easy. The 49ers have an elite defense and pass-rush. Through the first three games of the season, the Patriots' offensive line has struggled to block for the quarterback.
Thankfully, it sounds like New England will be getting a major boost for this week's matchup.
According to a report shared by Mass Live, the Patriots are expected to get starting offensive lineman Sidy Sow back on the field against San Francisco.
Jerod Mayo, New England's head coach, spoke out about Sow and provided optimism that he could return to the field this week.
“Sidy’s done great. I talked to Sidy last week, it was close (to him being back). Hopefully, we look forward to seeing him out here on Sunday.”
Being able to get Sow back on the field would be music to Jacoby Brissett's ears. He will be a major help in protecting against the pass-rush.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, the 26-year-old offensive guard is a key part of the line. His absence has been felt in a big way. Getting back him back on the field will help the Patriots start fixing arguably their biggest early-season issue.
New England will have its work cut out for itself trying to keep star edge rusher Nick Bosa in check. If they can give Brissett time to throw the football and open up some holes in the ground game, the Patriots will give themselves a chance to pull out a huge upset win.
Only time will tell how the game ends up, but Sow's return would be a big step in the right direction.
