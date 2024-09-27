49ers Could Surprisingly Get Star Player Back vs Patriots
The New England Patriots just can't seem to catch a break lately, and trend appears to be continuing as they head into their Week 4 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
While the Patriots may be down several key players against the 49ers, San Francisco could be getting some unexpected reinforcements.
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel made an unexpected appearance at practice on Thursday, indicating that he may be back on the field this Sunday, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic.
Samuel is dealing with a calf strain and was expected to be sidelined for multiple games. He missed his team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend.
However, it looks like the star pass-catcher could return to face New England.
Given that San Francisco is in desperation mode at this point, it makes sense that Samuel would want to get back on the field as soon as possible, even if he isn't entirely 100 percent.
The Niners have dropped two straight games to fall to 1-2, and with the Seattle Seahawks now 3-0, the 49ers cannot afford to lose another.
Of course, the Pats have been laboring as well, losing back-to-back contests in their own right. Plus, from a talent perspecive, San Francisco has a clear advantage.
However, the Niners are dealing with numerous injuries to key players, which has severely weakened the team early on. Especially on the offensive side of the ball.
In the two games Samuel has played in 2024, he has logged 13 catches for 164 yards.
The 28-year-old is coming off of a 2023 campaign in which he caught 60 passes for 892 yards and seven touchdowns.
Samuel has been a key member of the 49ers' offense ever since entering the NFL in 2019.
