Insider: Patriots’ Drake Maye Showing Serious Potential
The New England Patriots were able to get rookie quarterback Drake Maye a drive during their Week 3 loss to the New York Jets.
When all was said and done for his debut, Maye completed four of his eight pass attempts for 22 yards. He also picked up 12 yards on the ground.
That led to some calling for the Patriots to make a quarterback change and start Maye over Jacoby Brissett. Jerod Mayo opted to keep Brissett as his starter for the team's Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. However, Maye is expected to start at some point this season.
With that being said, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer has seen enough to make a big statement about Maye.
"He's the real deal."
Maye showed major flashes of his talent during the preseason. He showed off a strong and accurte arm, while also having good leadership skills. There is no question that he has all of the tools to be successful in the future.
At this point in time, no one knows when Maye will take over as the starting quarterback. Some have speculated that the middle of the season is the most likely time for that change.
Mayo has started a new era of football. He has focused on running the football first and foremost. While they have found some success with that approach tot he offense, they will have to open it up through the air at some point.
Getting this kind of praise from the national media is a great sign for the Patriots. They have a lot of confidence in Maye and that confidence is spreading.
It will be interesting to see when New England decides to make the quarterback switch. Maye is ready to play now, but they're keeping him safe and playing it slow.
Hopefully, when he does take the field, the offensive line can support him and keep him protected. For now, all fans can do is wait and see what happens in the coming weeks.
