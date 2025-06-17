Analyst Exposes Patriots' Nightmare Offensive Scenario
The New England Patriots' offense was nothing short of an unmitigated disaster last season, but there is definitely hope for the unit heading into 2025.
Not only will the Patriots get a full campaign from Drake Maye, but they have also made major improvements around him, beefing up the offensive line and bringing in much more viable weapons.
As a result, some are viewing New England as a potential playoff contender, but obviously, a whole lot of things will need to break right for the Pats on the offensive side of the ball.
Well, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has unveiled the worst-case scenario for the Patriots offensively, and it should not come as a surprise to anyone: Maye having a sophomore slump and new wide receiver Stefon Diggs not materializing in Foxborough.
"Let's just say Diggs' run in New England isn't off to the best start," Ballentine wrote. "He was at camp despite the viral video that has sparked rumors he could be released. He's also still working his way back from the ACL tear that he suffered last season. The Pats also signed Mack Hollins, but his skill set isn't the same as Diggs'. If Diggs doesn't work out, then the Patriots are relying a lot on younger receivers to take the next step. If that doesn't happen, then Maye will again be trying to make a subpar supporting cast a league-average offense."
The Patriots selected Kyle Williams in the third round of the NFL Draft, as well, and undrafted rookie Efton Chism III is intriguing, too. However, relying on a couple of first-year receivers is never a good thing, so if Diggs doesn't work out, it could spell disaster for Maye and Co.
Diggs is 31 years old, so we really don't know how he is going to recover from the torn ACL. Taking that into consideration, Ballentine's scenario is unfortunately not far-fetched.
