Patriots Pass Catchers Stringing Together 100-Yard Showings

After a couple seasons of dreadful offense, the 2025 rendition of the New England Patriots have woken up. A lot of that has to do with the passing attack, which has seen various players step up week in and week out.

For the first time since 2018, the Patriots have had four-straight games with a pass catcher go over 100 yards. Back when it was last done (Josh Gordon and Julian Edelman traded off games during the team's sixth Super Bowl run), Tom Brady was able to carve up defenses, and fans across the league weren't surprised.

This year, a second-year quarterback in Drake Maye is distributing the ball with the best of them, and rewriting the team's record book as they look to capture a seventh world championship.

Here's a look at the four games in a row that a different New England player has surpassed 100 yards in the winning effort, and a little information about how their season has helped elevated the Patriots to AFC contenders.

Week 9 vs Atlanta Falcons: DeMario Douglas — 100 Yards

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

After scoring New England's first touchdown of the year, Douglas' role continually dwindled in the weeks that followed. When the Falcons came to down, and playing with a heavy heart, the young wideout had arguably the best game of his career. The Liberty alum caught a touchdown on a route that began in the backfield, and broke some open field tackles later in the afternoon.

"We've got to keep finding Pop," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "You always look, and when Pop doesn't have the ball and somebody else does, he's turning and blocking and doing all the things that we ask him to do to protect our identity. We have to continue to find him on some of these runaways or some of these slot plays that are really good for him. I love having him on the team. He's fun to coach. He sits right up front, and he's always into it. Great teammate. Always happy for his success."

Week 10 at Tampa Bay: Mack Hollins — 106 Yards

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Hollins joined the Patriots this offseason, and the expectation what for the veteran to be a strong factor in the red zone. While the red zone has been a weak area for the team, Hollins has been one of the league's best deep ball route runners, helping set the Patriots up deep in the red zone. Against Tampa Bay, he caught a long pass in what was one of the team's most impressive wins of the year.

Even though Hollins isn't finding the end zone as much as some of his other teammates, he's been a strong add to a passing attack getting better each week.

"Man, it's gritty – (I'm) just so proud of this team," Maye said postgame. "Just every week we're fighting. Some things aren't going our way. We're handling adversity, battling adversity. ... I'm just proud of this team."

Week 11 vs New York: Stefon Diggs — 105 Yards

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) reacts after a first down play against the New York Jets in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Diggs has been a god send for Maye this year. While his scoring production hasn't been through the roof, his ability to get open on middle-crossing routes has helped open the rest of the field. In the team's two primetime games — Week 5 vs Buffalo and Week 11 against the Jets — he's been able to masterfully weave through the defense to rack up catch after catch.

"Just getting back to rare form and getting to where I want to be physically and mentally," Diggs said. "I'm just thankful to be around, man. We got a lot of weapons on offense. So, when I get to make some plays out there – I left one out there, it was a flat, but we still left one out there. Just getting opportunities and wanting to be myself and be another pillar on this team. I feel like just taking advantage of my opportunities are going to be key because you never know when you'll get them."

Week 12 at Cincinnati: Hunter Henry — 115 Yards

Nov 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) runs against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Oren Burks (42) and linebacker Barrett Carter (49) during the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The first tight end to join this list, Henry racked up a career-high in receiving yards against the Bengals. When the Patriots were trailing in the first half, his fifth touchdown of the season helped flip the switch for a team who's now streaking for their ninth win in a row. The tight end's yards were the most by any player for both teams, and he now sits just under 200 yards away from setting a personal best for a full season.

"I take a lot of pride in what I do," Henry said. "I work extremely hard at my craft, and for this game, I put a lot of hours into this, and a lot of hours with Drake too. It's cool to go out there and make some plays — both me and (Austin Hooper) — and to be able to provide a little bit of a spark. We need to be a lot better in a lot of areas, but it was cool to be able to get things going a little bit."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!