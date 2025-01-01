Another Patriots Player Is Recruiting Star Free Agent WR
The New England Patriots have a lot of money to spend in the upcoming NFL offseason and they would also hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if they lose in Week 18 to the Buffalo Bills.
With that in mind, there are a lot of ways for the Patriots to get better. They certainly don't want to go through another season in 2025 like they did in 2024.
In order to take the huge jump forward that they want to make, New England will need to get aggressive and bring in more talent.
One of the biggest needs is to bring in a top-tier wide receiver for Drake Maye. That is where the rumors surrounding Tee Higgins come into play.
Higgins has been called the Patriots' top priority in free agency. However, he seems to have interest in simply re-signing with the Cincinnati Bengals. Other teams around the NFL would also have interest in signing him.
David Andrews, one of New England's captains and leaders, has subtly started trying to recruit Higgins.
"My 'Hero of the Week' is Tee Higgins," Andrews said. "And I like Tee Higgins. ... Tee Higgins is a free agent, isn't he?"
He was asked what he meant by that and he played it off just a bit.
"I'm just saying, Tee Higgins, 'Hero of the Week' for me," Andrews replied. "I don't know if I've ever really had a guy, let's say, that's like that. A true X receiver."
Granted, he didn't come out all out and say that he wants Higgins to come to the Patriots. However, it's clear that he was hinting at New England being a great landing spot for him.
Higgins would certainly be a great addition for the Patriots. In 2024, he has caught 69 passes for 858 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those numbers would look great for Maye and New England.
Only time will tell, but Higgins will be a target for the Patriots. Hopefully, they're able to land him when it's all said and done.
