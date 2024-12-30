Patriots Could Lose Key Defender to NFC Power
The New England Patriots are slated to have massive cap room heading into the NFL offseason, but that does not mean they are going to spend foolishly.
The Patriots do have some of their own free agents to tend to, and that includes long-time cornerback Jonathan Jones, the longest-tenured member of the club.
However, with Jones being 31 years old and New England in rebuilding mode, a reunion probably doesn't make a whole lot of sense.
Not surprisingly, Bleacher Report's Matt Holder is linking Jones to the Los Angeles Rams, who are in serious need of cornerback help.
"Jones turns 32 in September, so he wouldn't be a long-term solution," Holder wrote. "However, he could provide the Rams with another starting corner option and it helps that the nine-year pro has experience covering the slot as well as the boundary to bring some versatility to the table."
Jones has played in every game for the Pats this season, logging 58 tackles, a couple of forced fumbles and six passes defended.
Many expected the Auburn product to be dealt at the trade deadline, and based on the fact that he probably won't be back in 2025, it's strange that the Patriots didn't move him.
Unlike New England's wide receivers, who apparently did not have much trade value, Jones certainly could have fetched a draft pick back in November, but the Pats opted to hold on to him.
Jones went undrafted but landed with the Patriots back in 2016.
Since then, he has gone on to establish himself as a regular member of New England's secondary, helping the Pats win a couple of Super Bowl championships.
Jones may not be a starting-caliber cornerback on a contender any longer, but he would certainly serve as a great depth addition for someone.
