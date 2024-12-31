Bill Belichick Doesn't Hold Back About Another Patriots Legend
It's still very strange to think of New England Patriots' legendary head coach Bill Belichick as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
While he has made the jump officially to college football, it still seems surreal. However, the good news is that the Patriots will not have to watch Belichick build another NFL team into a contender.
Despite being a college head coach, Belichick is still being very vocal about the NFL. He spoke out most recently with a very bold take about a New England legend.
During his recent appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," Belichick opened up about legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri. He did not hold back from discussing Vinatieri's Hall of Fame future.
Belichick believes that there is zero doubt about Vinatieri being a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
“Adam Vinatieri has gotta be a first-ballot Hall of Famer,” Belichick said. “He made so many big kicks. As great of a career as he had in New England, he had just as great of a career in Indianapolis.”
This is one thing that everyone should agree with Belichick on. Vinatieri is one of the best kickers in NFL history and he absolutely deserves to head into the Hall of Fame his first time on the ballot.
Throughout his illustrious career, Vinatieri ended up making 599 of his 715 field goal attempts, which was good for 83.8 percent. He also made 874 of his 898 extra points. In total, he accounted for 2,671 points.
Very few kickers are able to have that kind of an impact.
Also, Vinatieri was one of the most clutch kickers in league history. There are many games that ended due to his leg. Both the Patriots and Indianapolis Colts benefited greatly from having him kicking.
All of that being said, it is good to see Belichick come out so aggressively in favor of one of his former players. Vinatieri deserves that kind of recognition and the legendary head coach did not hesitate to give it to him.