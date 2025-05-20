Antonio Brown Once Bought Regrettable Gift for Patriots' Tom Brady
The relationship between Tom Brady and Antonio Brown has obviously soured since their playing days, but during their stints together with the New England Patriots (which lasted all of one game) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the two superstars grew pretty close.
In fact, during a recent appearance on the Pivot Podcast, former Patriots coach Bill Belichick revealed that Brown once bought Brady an incredibly odd gift that didn't quite land: milk. Yes, milk.
Apparently, Brown purchased Brady $5,000 worth of a special milk (whatever that means) that ultimately expired in the mail room.
“So, we go out and get $5,000 worth of milk — this special milk,” Belichick said. “We gave it to Brady from Antonio. So now, we turn in an expense report, like, $5,000 worth of milk. But you know what? Sometimes you've got to do the right thing, and I didn’t want to ruin the relationship between Brown and Brady on this spoiled milk. So, we spent $5,000 to replace his milk.”
We know how health-conscious Brady is, so it was actually a pretty thoughtful gift from Brown. Unfortunately, Brady never actually got to drink it.
Brown played one game for New England in 2019, logging four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown before being released due to sexual assault allegations.
He resurfaced with the Buccaneers the following year, joining Brady and helping lead Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl championship. Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four scores in eight games with the Bucs that season and tacked on a couple of more touchdowns in the playoffs.
The following year, Brown managed 42 catches for 545 yards while reaching the end zone four times in seven games before being released in January 2022.
Of course, the 36-year-old — who has been out of the NFL ever since — is best known for his nine-year run with the Pittsburgh Steelers between 2010 and 2018, where he made seven Pro Bowl appearances while earning four First-Team All-Pro selections.
