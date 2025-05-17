Patriots’ 2025 Travel Mileage Revealed
While some may say the New England Patriots have “miles to go” before they reach the point of contending for a playoff spot, they will be taking a much more conservative approach to their travel itinerary during the 2025 NFL season.
Ahead of the league’s schedule release, Bookies.com analyzed each NFL team's road opponents for the 2025-26 regular season, along with seven international games, to compute the linear miles each team will travel, as well as the the amount of times they will cross into a new time zone on each round trip.
The Patriots, per a report from NFL analyst Bill Speros, are expected to travel a total of just 12,547 miles during the 2025 season — ranking at number 26 of 32 NFL teams, the sixth-fewest miles in the league.
“With no international games and a mostly East Coast slate, the Patriots have one of the lightest travel burdens in the league,” Speros indicated.
Here is a look at the Patriots most notable road trips, classified by miles and time-zone crossings:
New England’s 2025 schedule carries far less of a travel burden than its 2024 counterpart. Last season, the Pats traversed total of 25,071 road trip miles, while crossing 26 time zones — ranking them at No. 4 of the 32 NFL teams. Their 2024 slate included two trips out west (to Arizona and San Francisco, respectively) as well as a Week 7 international matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
The Los Angeles Chargers are scheduled to travel more miles this season than any NFL team in history. Thanks to a Week 1 round-trip to Brazil and six games to be played within the eastern time zone, the Chargers will cover 37,086 miles this season, crossing 42 time zones.
Conversely, the Cincinnati Bengals will cover the least amount of distance. They will travel 8,753 miles and cross eight time zones. Their longest trip is a visit to Denver, Colorado for a matchup with the Broncos. That distance covers just 23.6 percent of that to be covered by the Chargers.
The mileage, per Speros, was calculated by using the linear air distance between each stadium via Google Earth. This year, the NFL schedule has each AFC team with eight road games and each NFC team with nine.
