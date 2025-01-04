Bill Belichick Predicted to Poach Some Patriots' Coaches
New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick will be back on the sidelines in 2025. As most fans know, he won't be coaching in the NFL, but he will be leading the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Belichick made the surprising jump from the NFL to the college ranks this offseason. He will look to turn around the North Carolina football program and work it back into national championship contention.
That being said, Belichick could end up having a major impact on the Patriots during the offseason.
Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports believes that Belichick could end up looking to poach some coaches away from New England this offseason to join his staff with the Tar Heels.
"Should he be retained, Mayo is expected to add more veteran coaches to his staff, according to a source," Jones wrote. "And speaking of the former coach, there's expected to be some attrition from New England to Chapel Hill, with Belichick potentially pulling from the coaching staff as well as from the training, strength and personnel staffs."
Working for Belichick is something that his coaches have enjoyed doing over the years. He has always had an elite coaching staff alongside him and that won't change with North Carolina.
Of course, the biggest coaching question facing the Patriots will have to do with the future of Jerod Mayo. He has struggled throughout his first year as the head man in New England.
Some believe that he is safe for the 2025 season, while others still think the Patriots could make the tough decision to move on from him in favor of a more proven head coach.
Mike Vrabel is a name that has been connected heavily to New England in recent weeks.
It is going to be very interesting to see how the Patriots' coaching staff changes during the offseason. Some changes are clearly needed and some might be forced by Belichick stealing them away.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding New England this offseason. Fans should buckle up for what could be a very wild all-around offseason.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!