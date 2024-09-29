Bears Nearly Landed Former Patriots' Tom Brady
New England Patriots legend Tom Brady has dropped a lot of information about his career in the broadcasting booth. Today, he revealed arguably the biggest story of them all.
During his broadcast of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles, Brady revealed that he nearly signed with another team before ultimately choosing the Buccaneers.
Brady stated that he almost signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency that year.
Take a look at the video of Brady making the revelation during the broadcast for yourself:
Brady was very complimentary of the Bears' franchise. Imagining what that would have looked like is enough to blow your mind.
Chicago is now set at the quarterback position in their minds. They drafted Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, if they had landed Brady, a lot would have been different.
Of course, as fans know, Brady went from the Patriots to Tampa Bay and led his team to a Super Bowl. Could he have accomplished that with Chicago?
We will never know.
This revelation is likely very painful for the Bears. They have struggled through some very rough seasons over the past few years. If Brady had signed with them, there is a very real chance that they could have compete for a championship of their own.
Needless to say, watching Brady in the broadcasting booth has been eye-opening for New England fans. He has been very open about his career and fans have had an opportunity to get to know him a lot more.
All of that being said, the Patriots' fan base still wishes that Brady would have finished out his career in New England. It was very strange watching him play for the Buccaneers. One can only imagine what more he could have accomplished with the Patriots if he had stayed.
