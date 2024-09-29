Insider Reveals Updated Timeline for Patriots' Drake Maye
The New England Patriots have been expected to replace Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback at some point this season with No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye.
While the excitement is building around Maye after he made his NFL debut last week, it doesn't sound like he's going to be the starter at any point in the near future.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Maye isn't close to being named the starter.
"My understanding is he's still a ways away from being on the field. The Patriots have not started the ramp-up process. He's still getting about 30 percent of the snaps in practice."
Jerod Mayo and the Patriots have decided to play it slow with Maye. The last thing they want to do is throw the rookie onto the field too early and mess up his career.
Developing a quarterback from the sideline has been a strategy that has worked for quite a few teams. If New England doesn't have to rush Maye, they should let him develop slowly.
In all honesty, the Patriots are not a team that is going to seriously compete in the AFC this season. There is no need to try and force the issue. Mayo and company are in a rebuilding phase.
Hopefully, that rebuilding phase doesn't last too long. They would love to be back in contention in the next year or two.
However, if that doesn't happen, they still need to do things the right way.
It will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store for New England at the quarterback position. Maye could end up being the starter at some point this season, but the Patriots clearly are not going to force the issue.
When he's ready, Maye will see the field. Until then, New England will keep taking it slow and developing him the way they feel gives him the best opportunity for future success.
