NCAA Coach Urges Patriots to Pick This WR for Drake Maye
The New England Patriots still find themselves in desperate need of wide receiver help, even after entering free agency with the most cap space in the NFL.
The Patriots have generally struck out on the receiver market, only signing Mack Hollins as an ancillary options. They failed to land Chris Godwin, and they have not been able to swing any trades.
Yes, New England can still technically bag Stefon Diggs, but if the Pats miss out on Diggs, as well, they will be at the mercy of the NFL Draft, much like last year.
While Travis Hunter is widely viewed as a dream target for the Patriots, he may not be available at No. 4, which may lead New England to have to take a wide out a little later.
One potential option for the Pats in the second round is Missouri Tigers wide out Luther Burden III, who was considered a first-round talent earlier this year but has seen his draft stock slip thanks to a rather disappointing 2024 campaign.
However, Burden is still immensely talented, and Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz is almost begging the Patriots to take him.
“He would be Drake Maye’s best friend,” Drinkwitz said, via Sean T. McGuire of NESN. “I think he makes a ton of sense for the Patriots.”
Burden caught 61 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns this past season, so he posted pretty pedestrian numbers. However, in 2023, he hauled in 82 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine scores, putting himself on the map as an elite NFL prospect.
The 5-foot-11 burner could potentially provide Maye with a terrific downfield weapon, something he absolutely does not have right now.
Of course, Burden may not be available by the time New England' second-round pick surfaces at No. 38, so the Pats may have to trade up to land him. But it might be worth it.
