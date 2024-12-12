Contract Details Emerge for Bill Belichick, North Carolina Deal
New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick has officially agreed to a deal with the North Carolina Tar Heels to become their next head coach. He will be taking his talents to the college football world.
To say that Belichick making the move to college football was a surprise would be an understatement. Everyone expected him to be back on an NFL sideline in 2025. However, he had other plans.
Belichick will look to build North Carolina into a national championship contender in the coming years.
As reported by Brendan Marks of The Athletic, Belichick is getting a very healthy contract from the Tar Heels. The details have emerged on the deal, with Marks reporting that Belichick will be getting a three-year, $30 million contract.
Needless to say, Belichick is getting a very lucrative deal from North Carolina. He also has been rumored to be getting his desired coaching staff and many different demands in the deal as well.
More than likely, Belichick will completely change the outlook for the Tar Heels. His presence alone will make the program one of the most attractive to play for in college football.
He should be able to have a very strong impact in the transfer portal and in recruiting. There are a lot of players who would love to play for a legend like Belichick.
As for Patriots fans, they're excited to see Belichick back on the sidelines. They're even more excited that they won't have to face him in the NFL.
It will be very interesting to see what Belichick is able to do at North Carolina. He'll have a lot of backing from the school and his experience alone should help the on-the-field production improve.
This is one of the biggest head coaching hires in recent college football history. The Tar Heels clearly were not holding anything back from trying to get back into championship contention.
All of that being said, the deal is official and Belichick is the new head coach at North Carolina. Next season can't get here soon enough.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!