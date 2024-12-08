Patriots Pressed to Sign Chiefs WR, Former All-Pro
The New England Patriots have a major need at the wide receiver position heading into the offseason. Making a move to add wide receiver talent will be one of their top priorities.
With Drake Maye clearly being the franchise quarterback of the future, they need to support him. Bringing in a go-to target or even two upgrades at the position would be ideal.
Keeping that in mind, there are quite a few players who could end up being potential targets.
Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston has suggested Kansas City Chiefs wideout DeAndre Hopkins as a potential offseason option for the Patriots.
"The Patriots brought Hopkins to Foxboro for a free agent visit in 2023 but he ultimately ended up signing with the Tennessee Titans. He was traded to the Chiefs earlier this season and has played well for the defending champs. Hopkins has tallied 41 receptions for 498 yards and four touchdowns between the Titans and Chiefs this season. He's still a very good player at 32 years old. Ideally, the Patriots would get a younger wideout such as Higgins, but Hopkins would be a solid second or third option."
At 32 years old, Hopkins is a veteran who doesn't fit the long-term picture for New England. However, he could be a very solid upgrade for the next year or two.
If the Patriots were able to bring in a young No. 1 option and Hopkins, the offense would take a big leap forward. Bringing in two consistent targets for Maye would be an ideal scenario.
During the 2024 NFL season split between the Tennessee Titans and Chiefs, Hopkins has caught 41 passes for 498 yards and four touchdowns. He may not be the elite superstar that he once was, but he's still a more than capable starting wide receiver.
All of that being said, there are plenty of wide receivers that New England could target. Hopkins just happens to be one of them.
Expect to see them be very active in the market this offseason. They could also target a wide receiver at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. There are a lot of avenues the Patriots could take to improve at the position.
Keep an eye on Hopkins as a potential option for New England in free agency.
