Patriots Are A Cut Above The NFL's Worst
The New England Patriots have been one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. There is no getting around that fact.
After all, the Patriots are just 3-10 and probably have the worst group of skill position players in football. But it's not all bad in New England.
During a recent appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Mike Reiss of ESPN revealed that the Pats are actually a cut above the rest of the worst teams in the NFL.
"I think when you step back from that emotion and start comparing the Patriots situation to others around the league, teams that you’d lump them in with, like the Raiders, and this is not a very flattering group of teams. The Jets, the Panthers, the Giants, the Titans," Reiss said. "They’re in the best situation among the worst teams in the league, so let’s call it like it is. The Patriots are one of the worst teams in the league."
So, how are the Patriots in the "best situation" among that group?
They actually seem to have their quarterback of the future.
While the other squads are still searching for answers under center, New England appears to have its solution in Drake Maye.
The Pats selected Maye with the third overall pick of the NFL Draft last April, and while he didn't begin the season as the starter, he has certainly helped make the Patriots much more interesting since supplanting Jacoby Brissett in mid-October.
Obviously, New England still has a lot of work to do. It desperately needs wide receivers, and it sorely needs to address its offensive line.
The Pats even have some defensive issues that must be rectified.
However, thanks to the presence of Maye, the Patriots can feel pretty good about their circumstances heading into the offseason.
