Patriots' Jerod Mayo Speaks Out About Job Security
There has been a lot of speculation about the future of New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo.
A lot of rumors have been swirling around about his future with the team. Some think that the Patriots could end up moving on from him after just one year. Others believe that he's safe to come back for the 2025 season.
However, while there is a lot of speculation and rumors, no one knows what New England is truly thinking. They may not have even made a final decision about where they stand on their first-year head coach.
That being said, Mayo was asked if team owner Robert Kraft has confirmed to him that he would be back next season. Mayo's response was a bit vague and certainly did not answer the question.
As shared by Mark Daniels of MassLive, Mayo avoided the question altogether.
"My main focus has been really getting the team ready to play this week," Mayo said.
He added, "I’m not going to get into all of that stuff. Look, here I go again dancing a little bit but my focus is on the guys in this room, the coaches on this staff and winning this game that we have coming up."
Do with that response what you will. It certainly is not a resounding answer one way or the other.
All season long, Mayo has been criticized for the team looking completely unprepared to play. That isn't all on him, as a lot of the blame does fall on the players, but the rookie head coach does not look to be doing his job at a very high level currently.
Mayo has also gotten into trouble with the way he has spoken to the press. Too often, he has shared too much and seemingly deflected the blame for the down season off of himself and onto his players.
Despite all of the struggles that he and the Patriots have had, Kraft was very high on him when he hired Mayo. It would be very surprising to see New England move on from him after just one year.
Expect to continue hearing rumbling surrounding the Patriots. They will have to make a decisoin about him. At least for right now, it seems more likely that he would be brought back for 2025 than fired after one season.
