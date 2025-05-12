Controversial Analyst Viciously Slams Patriots Legend Tom Brady
New England Patriots legend Tom Brady is no stranger to criticism and hateful takes, but now an analyst who has historically gushed over the seven-time Super Bowl champion appears to be turning on him.
Skip Bayless has taken a rather vicious shot at Brady, who now works in the Las Vegas Raiders' front office and evidently plays a significant role in their organization.
The Raiders did not take quarterback Shedeur Sanders — whom Brady mentored — in the NFL Draft, but Brady has denied that he instructed Las Vegas not to take the former Colorado Buffaloes star. He also said that any reports stating otherwise were false.
However, Bayless is not buying the alibi from Brady and thinks that the future Hall-of-Famer absolutely had something to do with the Raiders passing on Sanders.
"In the end, it wasn't like Brady actually called me out because he didn't call me out by name on the Jake Paul podcast," Bayless said in a video posted to his X account. "He just said that was wrong, and by translation, of course, I'm wrong. Tom did it with the big, broad brush. He condemned the media. He took the cowardly way out. Just take me on, I don't care. I can take it because I'm right."
Bayless is one of the polarizing figures in sports media, so most people will probably be taking his claim with a grain of salt.
The former ESPN and Fox Sports talk-show pundit pounded the table for Sanders as a No. 1 overall pick leading up to the draft last month, only to see the 23-year-old slip all the way to Round 5.
Bayless was apoplectic over Sanders' slide and immediately took aim at Brady for snubbing his protege. Brady, though, says that never happened.
You be the judge.
