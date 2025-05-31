Could Patriots Trade for Falcons TE?
One of the latest names to swirl around NFL trade rumors in recent days has been none other than former top-five pick and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts; a once highly-esteemed prospect with massive expectations, is coming off a third-straight year without eclipsing 700 yards and is now entering a contract year with major questions surrounding his future with team.
For any team looking to acquire him, Pitts could be a low-risk, high-reward gamble at the tight end spot–– having the chance to pay off in a major way if the 24-year-old can develop into the player he was once advertised to become.
But, it begs the question: Should the New England Patriots get involved in a deal for Pitts?
In the eyes of Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, the Patriots could have the means to make it happen.
Knox drew up a potential trade package that could pique Atlanta's interest, land Pitts, and effectively give Drake Maye a young fixture at the tight end for the foreseeable future.
Kyle Patriots receive: Kyle Pitts
Atlanta Falcons receive: 2026 3rd-round pick, 2026 4th-round pick, Austin Hooper
"The New England Patriots, who are building around second-year quarterback Drake Maye, fall directly into this category," Knox wrote. "While New England does have capable tight ends in Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper, both are 30 and will hit free agency within the next two years. Pitts could become a go-to target for Maye and become a permanent fixture at tight end. New England, which leads the NFL in cap space, would have little trouble signing him to a long-term deal.
"According to [Jordan] Schultz, 'it would take at least a Day 2 pick' for the Falcons to even consider an offer for Pitts," Knox continued. "The Patriots could afford to offer that and more. New England is equipped with a pair of 2026 fourth-round picks, could top the trade offer with a third-rounder and could include Hooper, who previously had two Pro Bowl campaigns for the Falcons. Getting Hooper back in the deal would give the Falcons depth at tight end at a fraction of the cost of Pitts—Hooper is set to carry a $2 million base salary."
The Patriots, a team that's been lacking in the playmaker department across the past few seasons, have already made a decent chunk of upgrades on the offensive side of the ball this offseason to keep the arrow pointing upwards for next year. But a versatile, dynamic weapon like Pitts could be the piece that takes the group over the top.
There's a chance Pitts may never fully reach his initial expectations as a generational NFL tight end, but for the price of Day 2 and 3 picks while also exchanging talents at the position, New England could benefit immensely from an investment like this in year one of the Mike Vrabel era. The bigger question is whether Atlanta would truly be willing to part ways with Pitts for such a package.
It may take some time for a Pitts deal to come to form, but if the Falcons' brass is motivated to make a move, the Patriots should certainly be a name to watch.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!