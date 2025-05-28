Patriots HC Gets Candid on Viral Stefon Diggs Video
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is well aware that his duties include managing the personalities of his players, as well as their on-field skill sets.
Therefore, it should come as little surprise to Patriots Nation that the new “HC of the NEP” appeared less than amused when asked about a recent viral social media posting involving the weekend exploits of receiver Stefon Diggs.
“It’s something we’re aware of,” Vrabel told reporters on Wednesday. “The message will be the same for all our players: We’re trying to make great decisions … on and off the field.”
Diggs was captured on camera talking with several women at a Memorial Day weekend yacht party in Miami, Florida — reportedly thrown by his rumored girlfriend, hip-hop artist Cardi B. The video shows an overtly flirtatious Diggs chatting with several women, before handing one of them a small resealable bag with unknown contents.
Understandably, the Patriots were made aware of the footage, which Vrabel was quick to both acknowledge and attempt to diffuse when speaking with reporters prior to Wednesday’s OTA practice. While he did not disclose the substance of their conversations, he did confirm that Diggs was not in attendance for the day’s session.
“Any conversations I've had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club," Vrabel added.
Diggs and the Patriots reached agreement on a three-year, $69 million deal — including $26 million guaranteed — in March. The Maryland product spent the first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Buffalo Bills via trade in 2020. From 2018-23, he posted six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and was selected to four Pro Bowls.
Last season, Diggs appeared in eight games for the Houston Texans, catching 47 passes for 496 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His aforementioned ACL injury not only ended his campaign, it also put the start of his 2025 season in jeopardy. Still, his appearance last week on the practice fields — along with multiple reports indicating his rehab to be ahead of schedule — has fueled speculation that the 6’0” 191-pound receiver could be ready for New England’s season opener on September 7.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!