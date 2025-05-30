Patriots' Biggest X-Factor Revealed, and it's Controversial
The New England Patriots have done a whole lot of work to improve their roster the last few months, and while they spent the early days of the offseason addressing their defense, they concluded things by adding some significant pieces to help quarterback Drake Maye.
Maye had a miserable supporting cast at his disposal last year, as the Patriots' receiving corps was the worst in the NFL, and their offensive line was awful as well.
However, New England has done everything in its power to patch up those holes, and now Maye actually has some assistance heading into his sophomore campaign.
But who is the primary X-factor that could take the Pats to the next level in 2025? Well, Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus feel that it is wide receiver Stefon Diggs, whom the Patriots signed to a multi-year deal in free agency.
"Maye has a new top receiver for 2025. Stefon Diggs signed a three-year, $63.5 million contract with New England, and while he is 31 years old and coming off a torn ACL, he has still been one of the 10 most valuable receivers in the NFL over the past five years, according to PFF WAR. But if he can’t bounce back from his injury, the Patriots' receiving corps will still be one of the worst in the NFL," Chadwick and Wasserman wrote.
Diggs spent the 2024 season with the Houston Texans, playing in just eight games before suffering the ACL tear. During his time on the field, he caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns, so he was definitely productive.
However, Diggs is now 31 years old, so his injury recovery is a question mark. Plus, he has already found himself embroiled in some controversy as a result of his antics in a yacht video that recently surfaced while the Patriots were participating in organized team activities.
There is no doubt the four-time Pro Bowler is a significant gamble for New England, and if it doesn't pay off, there could be some big problems in Foxborough.
