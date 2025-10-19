Drake Maye Evolution Headlines Patriots Takeaways in Titans Win
The New England Patriots, now winners of four straight games, are leaving Music City in possession of their longest winning streak since earning a seven-game stretch of victories during the 2021 season.
Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was near perfect in Nashville, completing 21-of-23 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Conversely, New England's defense turned a slow-start into a blitz-heavy game strategy, proving to be too much for rookie quarterback Cam Ward as the Patriots earned a 31-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. In the process, they also gave Mike Vrabel a victory in his first game coaching against his former team.
As the Patriots improve to 5-2 on the season, they also hold a 4-0 record on the road. Behind another stellar performance by Maye, the Pats demonstrated a great deal of versatility, further demonstrating they are becoming a team which is gaining experience in winning games in multiple ways.
In that vein, here is a look at five key takeaways from this Week 7 matchup from Nissan Stadium.
Uh-Oh … Drake Maye Learned How to “Putt” (a.k.a Win)
While a “Happy Gilmore” reference is always fun to make, do not let the subtitle fool you. Drake Maye has always known how to win football games. However, it takes a steady confidence to find success in multiple ways as a pro quarterback. The 23-year-old Pats’ starter proved that he has arrived with another stellar performance in Week 7. Maye found success against the Titans’ defense by maximizing his yardage gains on early downs and using the intermediate areas of the field to move the ball. In fact, Maye had completed a career-high 16 straight passes at one point. His scoring connections with both Kayshon Boutte and Austin Hooper prove that he is capable of elevating the performance of his pass catchers, while carrying the ball himself for 62-yards on eight carries. Most importantly, Maye demonstrates a greater understanding of the “when and how” to use his multiple gridiron talents with each passing week — a trait which was on full display against the Titans in Week 7.
Call of Boutte
Receiver Kayshon Boutte continued to wow Pats Nation with his athleticism and resolve during the team’s Week 7 win. The LSU product finished the day with two receptions for 55 yards — one of which came on a 39-yard scoring strike from Maye with time expiring in the second quarter.
Boutte has routinely proven himself to be an explosive big-play threat when he is on his game. At 6’0, 195-pounds he possesses a sizable frame to make him tough to bring down after the catch. He also has an inherent speed to be elusive when changing direction. In fact, his ability to adjust his body to make contested catches and much-improved route running made him one of Maye’s red zone weapons this Week 7 matchup. Perhaps its time that the national pundits catch up with Pats fans and media alike by recognizing and respecting the “Call of Boutte.”
Stevenson Quietly Finding His Way Back
To paraphrase Charles Dickens’ classic “A Tale of Two Cities,” it has not continuously been the “best of times” for running back Rhamondre Stevenson. From a slow start for the running game, to individual struggles with his ball security, the veteran rusher has been the subject of much discussion throughout the first six games — some of which became unpleasant, at times. However, Stevenson put on a strong performance in Week 7, taking advantage of a porous Titans run defense. The Oklahoma product carried the ball 18 times for 88 yards and one touchdown, while also catching two passes. Most importantly, Stevenson turned in a clean stat sheet in relation to fumbles and turnovers. Despite his early season struggles, he is proving to be a reliable rusher for Maye and the Patriots offense — something they will need as the temperatures begin to drop in southern New England.
Chaisson Comes Alive
While the storylines surrounding the return of ex-Titan Harold Landry, III to Nashville were intriguing topics of conversation throughout the past week, Chaisson may have had and equal — or perhaps greater — impact on New England’s Week 7 win. Chaisson's fumble recovery returned for a score was the first touchdown of his career and the Patriots' first defensive score of 2025. He has been among the Patriots most productive defenders through the first six games of the season. Known for his zealous approach to pressuring the quarterback, Chaisson has exuded both the confidence and on-field prowess to help the team’s pass rush put the opposition on its heels more often than not in any given game. When matched against Titans offensive lineman Dan Moore, Jr, Chaisson used his inside spin to gain a clear path toward a third-down sack on Ward. He finished the day with three total tackles and two sacks.
