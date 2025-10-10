Patriots OC Prepared to Retire with Team
It's kind of interesting to look at Josh McDaniels' career trajectory. The New England Patriots' current offensive coordinator is now on his third outing with the team. He came on board all the way back in 2001 and worked his way from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator throughout his first tenure.
McDaniels took a head coaching job with the Denver Broncos, got fired, returned to New England in 2012, won a few more Super Bowls, left again to head coach the Las Vegas Raiders, got fired again, and returned to Foxborough once more this season.
There seems to be a pattern here.
McDaniels is an integral part of the dynasty. So much so that every time he left to see how he could do as a head coach, he came back to find his footing with the Patriots. He was the coach next to Tom Brady at all times on the sidelines; he aided in Mac Jones's rookie season success (look what happened after he left), and now he has a significant hand in Drake Maye's progress in the QB's second year.
With so much coming and going over the last quarter-century for McDaniels, the Pats OC was finally asked how long he thinks his tenure will last as New England's OC this time around.
McDaniels was asked this week if he would be content retiring in New England, knowing how bright Drake Maye's future potentially is.
"I love living in New England. That's the short of it," McDaniels said after making a 'mind blown' gesture. "It would be surprising if I moved my kids out of Westwood (Massachusetts)."
McDaniels would also do the typical Patriots coach move by pivoting off the question to say how he's currently enjoying coaching with Mike Vrabel and not thinking ahead to future opportunities.
It's hard to know when to leave behind all you know, and what McDaniels knows well is the Patriots organization. He was a part of all six title reigns during the dynasty's run throughout the last two decades. It's also hard to spot where McDaniels' head is going forward.
There's the idea that he's seen what head coaching in the NFL is like, and maybe he wants no part of it because of his past attempts. There's also the idea that he sees what Drake Maye can become, and he wants so much to be part of it.
