Patriots Place RB on Season-Ending IR
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots prepare to depart for their Week 6 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, they had the unfortunate duty of officially ending the season for one of their key contributors on offense and special teams.
The Pats have placed running back Antonio Gibson on injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire. Gibson Was ruled out for the remainder of the season earlier this week due to his suffering a torn ACL during the Pats’ 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. Though he incurred the injury six days ago, Gibson was not placed on IR until Oct. 10 for “procedural reasons,” per head coach Mike Vrabel.
Gibson's Injury
Gibson was injured on a kickoff return, fielding the ball after Buffalo’s game-tying field goal in the second quarter. He was hit hard in the leg, fumbling as he made his way to the ground. New England recovered the loose ball, but lost Gibson in the process. He entered this Week 5 matchup with 19 carries for 85 yards and one touchdown. He carried the ball six times for 21 yards prior to his departure in this game.
Gibson had his signature moment in a Pats uniform during the team’s Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. The veteran special-teamer returned a fourth-quarter kick 90 yards for a touchdown — the 29th kickoff return for a touchdown in team history. In the process, he placed the Patriots in position to secure the 33-27 victory at Hard Rock Stadium,
As a five-year NFL veteran, Gibson a multi-faceted skill set as a running back and special teams returner, allowing him to remain a comfortable fit with the Patriots, while distinguishing himself from his competition — specifically his teammates Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.
Despite New England’s offensive struggles last season, Gibson was one of the team’s few bright spots. The 6’ 228-pound back logged 538 yards on 120 carries with one touchdown while catching 23 passes for 206 yards. While Gibson’s 2024 statistics may not leap off the page, his career resume supports his prowess.
Though he signed with the Patriots as a free agent prior to the 2024 NFL, Gibson spent the first four years of his career with the Washington Commanders. During his tenure in Washington, he amassed 2,643 yards on 642 attempts with 22 touchdowns. However, the Memphis product has proven to be as effective as a backfield receiver. He has caught 172 passes for the Commanders, while accumulating 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns.
While the assignment of Gibson’s replacement on the Patriots’ active roster has yet to be confirmed, practice squad running back Terrell Jennings is expected to get the nod. Jennings, a scout-teamer in 2024, signed to New England’s active roster last December. The 6’0” 217-pound running back originally joined the Pats signed as a rookie free agent last May out of Florida A&M. The 24-year-old played in three games for the Patriots last season and finished with 13 carries for 33 yards. He routinely aligned with the Pats second-team offense during training camp. He carried the ball six times for 19 yards and one touchdown during the preseason.
Jennings’ experience understandably him the front-runner to take Gibson’s place and would be a comfortable fit within New England’s run-heavy game plan.
