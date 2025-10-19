Kayshon Boutte TD Gives Patriots Halftime Lead Over Titans
The New England Patriots are attempting to earn their longest winning streak since a seven-game stretch during the 2021 season.
Unfortunately for Pats Nation, the Tennessee Titans are doing their best to ruin the homecoming party of New England’s head coach Mike Vrabel during a surprisingly tightly-contested Week 7 game from Nissan Stadium.
The Pats and Titans have each had their share of ups and downs during this weekend’s matchup. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has completed 10-of-11 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, thus far, with the Pats set to have the ball to begin the second half.
In that vein, here is a look at the action from the first half from Nashville.
First Quarter: Titans Strike First
The Titans struck first, earning three points on their opening drive. Quarterback Cam Ward led his team on a six-play, 34-yard drive, resulting in a 49-yard field goal from kicker — and former Patriot — Joey Slye.
The Patriots answered Tennessee’s opening-drive score with one of their own on the ensuing series. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson led off the drive with three straight round for 30 yards. However, New England was held to a 36-yard field goal, tying the game at three.
Much to the chagrin of Pats fans, the home team was the first to find the end zone in Week 7. Receiver, and return man extraordinaire Chimere Dike got the drive off to a hot start, returning the opening kickoff 29 yards to their own 41-yard line. Ward needed only three plays to lead his team 59-yards for the score — a 38-yard touchdown pass to Dike, his first as a pro. In the process, the Titans took a 10-3 lead into the second quarter.
Second Quarter: The Patriots Awaken
Eager to showcase their newfound prowess on offense, Maye and the Patriots set to even the score on their first drive of the second quarter. Maye showcased his confidence and play-making abilities by leading his team 93 yards on 11 plays, including a 19-yard scramble on the series’ second play. Stevenson chipped in with an 11-yard run, while Kayshon Boutte (16-yard catch) and Mack Hollins (22-yard catch) set the table for the Pats first Week 7 touchdown. Maye ultimately connected with tight end Austin Hooper for a three-yard strike, tying the game at 10.
Tennessee, however, was determined to secure a halftime lead. The Titans responded to the Pats touchdown drive by traveling 32 yards on eight plays. Slye demonstrated his leg power by drilling a 50-yard field goal to give the Titans a 13-10 advantage with 1:48 remaining in the quarter.
New England saved their best for the last series of the quarter. Maye, on just three plays for 69 yards, delivered a 39-yard scoring strike to receiver Kayshon Boutte with 49 seconds remaining. The Pats touchdown gave them their first lead of the game, a 17-13 advantage.
