Patriots HC Gets Revenge Over Titans with Double Digit Win
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was all smiles pregame before seeing play against the Tennessee Titans. He was shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries with old colleagues.
The Week 7 matchup between the Patriots and Tennessee Titans marked Vrabel's first return to Nissan Stadium since being terminated by Tennessee back in Jan., 2024 after six season with the NFL team. Vrabel then spent the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns as a coaching and personnel consultant on Kevin Stefanski's staff before he was hired by the Patriots as their head coach in Jan., 2025. But once kickoff happened on Oct. 19, the smiles disappeared and Vrabel and co. got right down to business.
The Patriots defeated the Titans by 18 points in a dominant 31-13 victory on the road. This win is now New England's fourth consecutive win on the year.
Once again, quarterback Drake Maye proved his worth in the league. The Pats' signal caller posted 221 passing yards and two touchdowns by the game's end. He also rushed for 62 yards across eight carries.
The New England fan base also travelled well to Nashville, with plenty of fans in attendance. This was shown on full display when Maye briefly left the game after taking a hit to the head and was escorted to the blue medical tent, but quickly returned to the field with what the broadcast noted as a standing ovations and plenty of cheers.
But New England fans weren't the only ones cheering on Vrabel; Titans fans for the game held up a sign expressing regret over the coach's firing.
And the regret was well warranted.
New England finished Sunday going two for two on fourth down efficiency, compared to zero for two for the Titans.
The Patriots entered the matchup already holding the top spot in the AFC East. Vrabel has now only built upon that momentum, leading his team to tally 386 total yards while limited Tennessee to 255.
The Titans' made several key errors that only added to New England's impressive quality of being able to capitalize on opposing teams' mistakes. QB Cam Ward allowed for a scoop and score in the third quarter that pretty much sealed the deal for the Patriots. Tennessee also finished the matinee contest with only 39 rushing yards, limiting the Titans significantly in their ground game efforts.
The Titans' record now worsens to 1-6 overall, while New England improves to 5-2. Nissan Stadium concluded the day chanting "Vrabel" as the Patriots took to their victory formation.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!