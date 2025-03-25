Drake Maye Gets Direct on Patriots' Top Draft Pick
The New England Patriots own the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft next month, and unlike last year, they aren't scrambling trying to find a quarterback thanks to Drake Maye.
They do, however, have some glaring holes that they must address, as their receiving corps and offensive line are obvious problem areas.
However, Patriots executive Eliot Wolf recently said that New England's focus will be on selecting the best player available in the first round, and Maye seems to be on board with that.
“You take the best player,” Maye said during an appearance on the Up & Adams Show. “I think that early, you take the best player available. Any one of those guys.”
But who will be available at No. 4? Well, chances are, one of Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter will still be up for grabs once the Pats are on the clock, and they are widely considered the two best overall talents in this year's draft class.
Given the Patriots' dire need for a wide receiver, Hunter would be the ideal selection. If he is gone, though, Carter would also be a tough player to pass up due to the fact that many view him as a generational talent at defensive end.
Here's the problem, though: New England's massive need along its offensive line isn't just going to fix itself, so tackle Will Campbell also has to be on the Pats' list as an option.
The Patriots are in a tough position after mostly failing to properly address their biggest needs in free agency, so even if they may want to take the best player available, it may not be the best course of action for them in a few weeks.
But maybe New England feels it can still rectify its primary weaknesses after the first round. We'll see.
