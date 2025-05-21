Drake Maye Has Rough Start to Patriots OTAs
The New England Patriots have officially exited the 2025 offseason and have begun their journey towards the 2025 season. New England has begun the OTA portion of the season, seeing several veterans and rookies alike take the field together for the first time of the new league year. With that in mind, as they get acquainted with a new offense and playbook, bumps and bruises will come with this time of year.
Second-year quarterback Drake Maye reportedly struggled during the team's 11-on-11 drills. Maye threw four interceptions during the team period, two of which were to star cornerback Christian Gonzalez. One was due to a miscommunication between Maye and Pop Douglas. The last one was on a deep target to rookie Kyle Williams.
Now, it's important to note that, frankly speaking, this isn't a big deal. Miscommunications, testing deep passes - these are all part of the process of learning a new offense. Seeing if you can fit a pass in a tight window and making mistakes is what this time of year is for. If Maye is struggling in October, then we can begin to worry.
The Patriots have a favorable schedule to begin the year. Their first two games are against two teams that missed the playoffs in 2024, taking on the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins. They'll then host the Pittsburgh Steelers, whom they haven't lost at home to since 2008.
We've seen what Maye could do with lesser talent. Having Josh McDaniels at the helm of the offense should yield good results, as we've seen him succeed with a past-his-prime Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer during the 2020 season. On top of that, he helped a rookie Mac Jones lead the Patriots to the playoffs. Maye is the most talented quarterback McDaniels has had not named Tom Brady, and with all the new skill position depth and talent, the Patriots will be ready come September.
