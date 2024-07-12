NFL Execs, Coaches Rank Patriots' Kyle Dugger Among Top 10 Safeties
The New England Patriots' defense is set to be on the upswing for the 2024 NFL season after a bumpy previous campaign, and one of the brightest spots on the roster happens to land at the safety position.
Armed with an elite, versatile safety duo of Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger on the back end, it gives this defensive unit a bit of added security within the secondary, with both being primed for another strong season in the red and blue.
And it seems that the league has begun to take notice of the Patriots' strength at safety, as Dugger was among the names in ESPN's top ten safety rankings heading into the 2024 season-- placing as the 8th-best safety in the NFL. The vote was compiled of various NFL GMs, scouts, and coaches to stack up the best around the 32 teams.
Insider Jeremy Fowler had some positive words to show for the Patriots' safety as a part of ESPN's rankings, crediting his standout open-field ability, physicality, and football IQ that faces around the league loved:
In the mold of [Kyle] Hamilton, Dugger is best when close to the line of scrimmage but can play -- and punish -- in the open field, too. He's grabbed nine interceptions over the past three seasons, including two for touchdowns, and he finished last season with a career-high 107 tackles. "He's always been physical and a smart football player, but he's become more of a complete player every year," an NFL personnel executive said. "He will physically strike you."- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
The top of the rankings was headlined by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who landed in the number one spot. He was followed by Baltimore Ravens' Kyle Hamilton and Atlanta Falcons' Jessie Bates to round out the top three.
When it came to Dugger's placement, it was seemingly varied across the league's voters. ESPN shows that he received consideration from at least one voter as being the best safety in the NFL, while at least one other voter didn't give him a spot in the top ten whatsoever.
Regardless, it's a considerable jump from the rank that saw heading into the 2023 season, as Dugger was labeled as just an honorable mention last year. A career-best campaign helped his case this time around as he collected his highest totals in tackles, TFLs, and sacks, effectively being a big help for the jump.
The Patriots made the wise decision of locking up Dugger to a long-term contract this offseason, as both sides came to an agreement on a four-year, $58 million deal to keep him in town until the spring of 2027. At only 28 years old, a long and prestigious career lies ahead of the Lenior-Rhyne product, even having room for some more growth in this defense moving forward.
Dugger and the rest of the Patriots will hit the field once again when New England's training camp officially kicks off later this month on July 24th.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!