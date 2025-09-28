Fans React to Patriots HC's First Home Win
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has been "home" with the Patriots for a bit, but now its really official; the new coach has locked down his first Pats home-win.
In what could only be described as total domination over fellow 1-2 foe (now 1-3) of the Carolina Panthers, Vrabel heavily prioritized moving the football and secured a 42-13 Week 4 win. The former Patriots' linebacker turned coach previously tallied his first career-win with the franchise on the road against the Miami Dolphins. This win over the Panthers is Vrabel's first at Gillette Stadium while calling the shots.
Vrabel went with a balanced attack over Carolina, with quarterback Drake Maye throwing for 203 yards in addition to the team rushing for three touchdowns throughout the contest.
One Patriots-centered family — who have been fans of the franchise for decades and have many members scattered throughout New England — pointed to what Vrabel's first home win means for the future.
"Vrabel’s first home win shows that the Patriots are building something sustainable. It’s not just about one game. It’s about culture, it's about leadership and getting back to that standard of excellence. If this is the foundation, the future really does look bright," said Alexandra Couvillon. "Beating a formidable opponent for his first home win shows this is more than a feel-good story or nostalgia play. He's is proving he’s a high-caliber coach, and that gives me genuine confidence we’re building something lasting, not just leaning on past glory."
Vrabel also listened to the fanbase in order to achieve his latest win. Fans across social media were asking for the Pats' 16th head coach in franchise history to utilize running back Rhamondre Stevenson more in light of recent ball security issues.
This was then executed into Vrabel's game plan, Stevenson concluded the game by rushing for 32 yards and one touchdown (across seven carries) tallied in the second quarter.
Jan Lindsay, Alexandra's mother, said that Vrabel's first home win only means that the Patriots are evolving in the right direction — which is building upwards.
"When Mike Vrabel earned his first home win at Gillette, it felt less like a game and more like a homecoming," Lindsay said. "[This is] proof that the Patriot way is alive, evolving and ready to build something lasting."
The Patriots and Vrabel now improve to a 2-2 record. They concluded play against the Panthers with zero interceptions and zero fumbles lost.
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who Maye said would be thrown to more, concluded the 29-point win with 101 yards across six receptions — he was the game-leading receiver.
Carl Lipani is a Massachusetts native and said he can feel excitement starting to build throughout Reading.
"It's a nice win and hopefully a start of what we have become used to as Patriots fans. The excitement is starting to build again and Mike Vrabel is the right guy to keep the momentum going," Lipani told On SI.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!