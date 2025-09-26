Patriots' QB Wants to Target Underused Star WR
For New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, one of his priorities is getting the ball to wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
To be fair, the Patriots need to better prioritize their wide receivers in general. So far the New England team has only 737 net passing yards and an average of 245.7 passing yards per game, paired with 7.3 net yards per pass attempt. Diggs is one of the more talked about receivers on the roster, so it's only natural for fans to wonder why he's only been targeted 15 times across the first three games.
Additionally — Diggs has only played 54 percent of the snaps through the first three games. But Maye said the usage of Diggs is something he's looking to change.
"We try to put him in circumstances where he's getting the ball, and [having] an option to get the ball on big plays," Maye said of Diggs at Wednesday's press conference. "He's making plays so he's in positions on key downs to make plays and I've got full trust in him. He just keeps showing it every week. You just try to get him the ball more. I told him that, you know, today.”
The 31-year-old receiver has 13 catches (currently the best on the team) on 15 targets for 112 yards through the first three games.
Diggs was originally a fifth round pick (No. 146 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft after his college years at Maryland. Across his 11 years in the league so far, he's already accumulated 10,603 receiving yards and 70 touchdowns across 870 receptions.
He was signed by new head coach Mike Vrabel and co. as an unrestricted free agent from the Houston Texans on March 28, 2025. But even with a new team, Diggs said to the media on Wednesday as well that he's ready for whatever the Patriots need out of him.
“I’m here for whatever they need,” Diggs said. “I’ve been doing this for a long time. I’m a veteran. I’m healthy, you know, shout out to God. But it’s whatever they need me to do. I’m not going to bite off more than I can chew, or I’m not going to ask anything. It’s whatever they need. I’m going to just handle what’s in front of me.”
One possible reason for limitations surrounding the usage of Diggs could be due to his ACL injury, which required surgery this past offseason.
Vrabel said that though that the specific situation with Diggs — including his current physical health and resulting usage — is all subject to fluidity.
“I mean, I think it’s all going to change,” Vrabel said. “I think, through three games, seeing where it’s at, the packages that we’ve used and the stuff that we’ve asked some of these guys to do is just trying to find a role for each and every one of them. And I don’t think any of them are going to play 90 percent of the snaps.”
But based on his previous statement, it really does seem like Diggs is just grateful to be where he's currently at in the NFL. And now he has his own signal caller in Maye saying he wants to give the wideout the ball more. So when it comes to being deployed throughout the rest of the year it's probably fairly safe for fans to conclude he'll only be used more as the season progresses.
