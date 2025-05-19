Five Most Important Patriots of 2025
The New England Patriots have underwent severe changes this offseason. Under new leadership with head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the Patriots have a new vision with new talent both under the headset and on the field.
With that in mind, New England is trying to get back to the postseason for the first time in four years - their longest postseason drought since 1987-93. These five players will be instrumental in getting them there.
5. OLB Harold Landry
The Patriots seem to be betting on Landry being capable of being a high-level edge rusher, considering they didn't do anything else to address the position. You have to be able to get to the quarterback, and if Landry struggles with that, then that puts pressure on the rest of the defense to be spotless.
4. CB Carlton Davis
Christian Gonzalez had a very good Year Two after missing the majority of his rookie year due to injury. If both Davis and Gonzalez are playing up to expectation, there will be a very small selection of teams that are able to beat up the Patriots' secondary.
3. LT Will Campbell
Campbell was the Patriots' No. 1 pick for a reason - they need to keep Drake Maye upright, protected, and give him time to distribute the ball. If you have a good offensive line, it can help mask a lot of other issues and raises the floor of the offense as a whole.
2. WR Stefon Diggs
Diggs was brought in to be the No. 1 target for the guy who is No. 1 on this list (real spoiler there). Few things are as vital to a quarterback as good protection, which we already discussed, and a reliable go-to receiver. Diggs may be on the northern side of 30, but he was in the midst of showcasing that he can still be one of the league's best pass-catchers in 2024 before tearing his ACL. He'll have a point to prove, which will only elevate him in 2025 to help the Patriots' offense grow in the passing game.
1. QB Drake Maye
If you don't have a quarterback, everything else is meaningless. It doesn't matter what the rest of the roster does if Maye isn't up to speed. The good news is that he showcased the ability and potential to be a star as a rookie. In his final four games, he was 20th in EPA per play (min. 100 attempts), which may not seem like anything special, but he finished in the same range as guys like Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes and was ahead of Bo Nix and C.J. Stroud. With a new collection of talent on offense, Maye should springboard himself and the Patriots into becoming playoff contenders once again.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!