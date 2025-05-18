Patriots Insider Reveals Reason for RB Offseason Workouts Absence
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is no stranger to facing adversity. From on-field struggles to injury, the 27-year-old is well-versed in overcoming the odds to find success.
However, Stevenson’s recent absence from the team’s offseason workout program, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, has been due to perhaps one of the toughest obstacles a young athlete can face: bereavement.
“Stevenson’s father, Robert, passed away in March at age 54,” Reiss wrote. “[He] also lost his childhood friend, Brandan Harley, last season. Understanding that Stevenson has experienced sudden and heartbreaking losses in a short period of time, teammates privately say they hope to provide him as much support as possible once he starts spending more time at the facility.”
Stevenson's worth to New England's offense is clear when viewing his impressive resume. Selected by the Patriots in the fourth-round (No. 120 overall), the former Oklahoma Sooner was lightly used in his rookie season. However, he emerged as the Pats' feature back in 2022 by amassing 1,040 yards with five touchdowns, while averaging five yards per carry in the lead role. He also caught 69 passes for 421 yards and one touchdown as a backfield receiver.
Unfortunately, his 2023 campaign was cut short after suffering a season-ending high-ankle sprain while attempting to secure a first down in the first quarter of their Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Stevenson finished the season with 619 yards and four touchdowns, while averaging four yards per attempt. He was also a notable contributor in the passing game, catching 38 passes for 238 yards.
Despite high expectations for success within former coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s outside zone offense, Stevenson struggled in 2024 — due both to injury and ball security. The 6’0” 227-pound back set career highs with seven fumbles — three of which were lost. As a result of his issues with protecting the football, Stevenson was demoted in early October by then-coach Jerod Mayo from his starting role. He finished the season having compiled 801 yards on 207 carries with seven touchdowns in 15 games.
Given the presence of veteran Antonio Gibson, and explosive second-round draft choice TreVeyon Henderson, some have speculated whether Stevenson’s role could be reduced in the coming season. However, his skill set and determination more than qualify him for the starting role. Known for his penchant for establishing the run to facilitate play action passes, he is well-equipped to thrive in such a system. Stevenson is at his best when blending his physical, powerful running style with his vision and athleticism to make tacklers miss in short-yardage situational runs. He also demonstrates an uncanny knack for utilizing the open field as an available target from both the backfield, as well as the line of scrimmage.
Stevenson’s recent absences during the voluntary offseason program, per Reiss, ”might explain” why the team signed Trayveon Williams to a one-year deal last Wednesday, adding another layer of depth to better evenly distribute some of the work.
In addition to Gibson, Henderson and Williams, Stevenson is joined by veteran Terrell Jennings and undrafted rookie Lan Larison on the Patriots running back depth chart.
