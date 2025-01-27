Former Patriots Star Sounds Off on AFC Championship Refs
The New England Patriots haven't played in a few weeks, but that hasn't stopped former stars from speaking out about the way the NFL playoffs have been going.
Yesterday in the AFC Championship Game, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs put on a show. While the Chiefs ended up knocking off the Bills by a final score of 32-29, there were a couple of very controversial calls that were made throughout the game.
Arguably the most controversial call came on a huge fourth down play with Buffalo going for it.
Josh Allen, the Bills' star quarterback, carried the football forward and appeared to have enough for a first down. It was close, but the referees spotted him short. After further review, they held up the spot, even though the replay showed pretty clearly that Allen had reached the line to gain.
Take a look at the play for yourself and you be the judge:
Buffalo fans are still irate over the call. Unfortunately, there is nothing that anyone can do and the game is over.
Following the game, former Patriots Super Bowl champion and tight end Benjamin Watson spoke out about the call. He was clearly not in agreement of it.
"Incredible game. That awful spot by the officials was inexcusable but these two teams played like champions," Watson posted on X. "Chiefs are in a class by themselves. They find a way every year. Unflappable."
Would the Bills have ended up winning the game if they had been given the first down? No one will ever know, but they certainly had a chance to put a drive together and place Kansas City in a world of hurt.
It's always a shame to see a game impacted so much by the referees. Watching the play in slow motion, it was fairly clear that he did get where he needed to get for a first down.
All of that being said, the Super Bowl is set. The Chiefs are set for a rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Buffalo fans can just watch in frustration after a game that very well could have been theirs if one specific call had gone their way.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!