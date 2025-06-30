Former Patriots TE Traded to Steelers
As the New England Patriots continue to prepare for the upcoming season, a pair of their rivals are shaking things up in the AFC.
The Miami Dolphins have agreed to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, per a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.
The Dolphins are also trading former Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith to the Steelers for a late-round pick swap.
While the Patriots did not play a direct role in Monday’s blockbuster, the trade will impact the team in 2025.
Smith signed a four-year, $50 million free agent contract with the Pats in March 2021. In his first season with New England, he compiled 28 catches for 294 yards and one touchdown. Smith entered the 2022 season as the No. 2 tight end behind Hunter Henry. Though he finished the season with 27 catches for 245 yards, the 29-year-old never quite reached his full potential in a Pats uniform. Smith was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick, prior to the start of the 2023 season.
Since being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars fifth overall in the 2016 NFL draft, Ramsey has been one of the league’s top cornerbacks. The 30-year-old is a three-time first-team All-Pro, having earned 534 total tackles, 108 pass deflections, 24 interceptions, one defensive touchdown and one sack. Ramsey also became a Super Bowl Champion (LVI) as a member of the 2021 Los Angeles Rams. In five career games against the Patriots, Ramsey logged 16 total tackles with one sack and one interception.
Fitzpatrick is also no stranger to New England — mostly due to his time in a Dolphins jersey. Like Ramsey, he is also a three-time first-team All-Pro, as well as a five-time Pro Bowler. The 28-year-old has amassed 608 total tackles, 54 pass deflections, 20 interceptions, five forced fumbles and five defensive touchdowns. As a member of both the Dolphins and the Steelers, Fitzpatrick has had 18 solo tackles, 16 assists, one fumble recovery and two interceptions in 5 games against the Patriots.
The Pats are scheduled to take their talents to Miami for a Week 2 game against Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins on September 14 at Hard Rock Stadium.
New England will get its first look at the new-look Steelers — including Ramsey, Smith, newly-acquired receiver DK Metcalf and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback — on September 21 for a Week 3 matchup at Gillette Stadium.
