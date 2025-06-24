Patriots Austin Hooper Attends Prestigious Tight End University
New England Patriots tight end Austin Hooper is channeling his inner “Thornton Melon“ this week by tangentially heading “Back to School.”
Hooper, as revealed on Monday, will be the Pats’ lone representative in the 2025 class at Tight End University. The three-day event, held in Nashville, TN, will be a workout summit, organized by George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and retired NFL legend Greg Olsen.
Founded in 2021, the University allows some of the League’s top tight ends to engage each other during workouts, film study and rehabilitation. It is also serves as an optimal method of positional networking, as each participant attempts to learn more about his craft from both active and retired tight ends.
Hooper is about to begin his second season with the Patriots. Rather than opt for entering unrestricted free agency at the start of the NFL year in March, the 30-year-old ultimately decided to stay within the friendly confines of Foxborough, Massachusetts. Hooper signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Pats, with a maximum value of $7 million and $4 million guaranteed.
In spite of the by the Patriots' numerous offensive struggles in 2024, Hooper was one of its very few bright spots. Having signed a one-year, $3 million deal with New England just one year ago, Hooper went on to forge a solid working relationship with both Maye and tight end counterpart Hunter Henry. He played all 17 games and caught 45 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns.
While Hooper remains excited to reunite with both quarterback Maye and team captain/fellow tight end Hunter Henry, he will also be dealing with a familiar face in the coach’s room: offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The 6’4” 254-pound tight end played under McDaniels when he coached the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. Hooper played in 17 games for the Silver and Black during said season, amassing 234 yards on 25 catches with zero touchdowns. He also played under new head coach Mike Vrabel as a members of the Tennesse Titans in 2022.
In addition to Henry, Hooper will join Jahiem Bell, Jack Westover and undrafted rookie free agents C.J. Dippre and Gee Scott Jr. on the team’s depth chart to start training camp on July 23 at Gillette Stadium.
